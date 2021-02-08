Police ID woman found dead following High Point standoff; fourth officer — from Greensboro’s police department — was shot, new details reveal

GREENSBORO — Police have identified a woman whose body was found at the scene of a deadly standoff in High Point last Friday.
The body of Blanca E. Cadavid was discovered while searching the West English Road residence where gunfire was exchanged over an 11-hour period, High Point police said. Based on the medical examiner's finding, Cadavid was killed eight to ten hours before officers discovered her body.
Monday afternoon, Greensboro police announced that two of their officers returned gunfire during the standoff while assisting High Point officers. One of the officers was struck by gunfire. The injuries were minor, police said, and not considered life-threatening.
Three High Point officers were also shot and have since been released from the hospital.
As is departmental policy, the Greensboro officers involved in the incident are on administrative duty pending the completion of ongoing investigations into the incident, the department said.
The newly released details come three days after the tragic 11-hour standoff that ended with the assailant dead and a lengthy investigation ahead of law enforcement.
On Friday, interim Police Chief Travis Stroud said that officers located two children and a dead woman inside the West English Road residence after Josue Drumond-Cruz, 34, was shot and killed.
The children were unharmed, but what led to the woman's death is unknown — as is her relation to Drumond-Cruz.
The incident began around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when police, who were responding to an unrelated call, heard nearby gunfire on West English Road and went to investigate.
Drumond-Cruz, who police saw in the front yard of a residence, retreated inside the house and came back outside, brandishing what officers said appeared to be an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
The officers took cover, Stroud said, and called a tactical team and crisis negotiators to the scene. Hours passed and no contact was made with Drumond-Cruz.
Around 3:30 a.m., a decision was made to enter the house. When officers breached the door, Drumond-Cruz opened fire, striking three High Point officers. Police retreated and the injured officers were taken to the High Point Medical Center.
Eventually, Greensboro police were called to relieve the High Point tactical team.
The standoff continued into late morning. Around 10:15 a.m., Drumond-Cruz fired out of the house. Officers fired back, striking and killing Drumond-Cruz, according to Stroud.
Inside the house, Cadavid's body was discovered, along with two unharmed children, Stroud said.
