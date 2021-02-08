Police ID woman found dead following High Point standoff; fourth officer — from Greensboro’s police department — was shot, new details reveal

GREENSBORO — Police have identified a woman whose body was found at the scene of a deadly standoff in High Point last Friday.

The body of Blanca E. Cadavid was discovered while searching the West English Road residence where gunfire was exchanged over an 11-hour period, High Point police said. Based on the medical examiner's finding, Cadavid was killed eight to ten hours before officers discovered her body.

Monday afternoon, Greensboro police announced that two of their officers returned gunfire during the standoff while assisting High Point officers. One of the officers was struck by gunfire. The injuries were minor, police said, and not considered life-threatening.

Three High Point officers were also shot and have since been released from the hospital.

As is departmental policy, the Greensboro officers involved in the incident are on administrative duty pending the completion of ongoing investigations into the incident, the department said.

The newly released details come three days after the tragic 11-hour standoff that ended with the assailant dead and a lengthy investigation ahead of law enforcement.