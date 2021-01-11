 Skip to main content
Police identify man struck and killed by a train in High Point
Police identify man struck and killed by a train in High Point

Police line do not cross tape
HIGH POINT — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train in High Point on Sunday, police said in a news release. 

Brian Johnson, who police said was homeless but had an address out of Winston-Salem, was hit by a train at West Point Avenue and West English Road, according to police. Johnson died from his injuries. 

Police said Johnson was born in 1980, but did not provide his exact age. His next of kin has been notified, according to police. 

Norfolk Southern will reportedly complete a portion of the investigation due to the death occurring on their tracks.

