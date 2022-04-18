Police: Man hospitalized Sunday night after pedestrian accident in Burlington

BURLINGTON — No charges have been filed in a pedestrian accident Sunday night after police say multiple witnesses said the driver could not have avoided striking a man who ran into the road.

Police and paramedics responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of North Church Street after a vehicle traveling east struck Esteban Camilo Sanchez, 58, of Burlington, who was attempting to cross the road, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Multiple witnesses told police that Sanchez ran across the road in front of the vehicle and that there was no way the collision could have been avoided, according to the news release. Sanchez was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.