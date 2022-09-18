 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man loses control of pickup truck, kills 21-year-old woman in High Point

HIGH POINT — A driver of a pickup truck lost control, causing a crash that killed a woman in another car over the weekend.

The 21-year-old woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 29 when, police said, a Chevy Silverado that had been going north veered into oncoming traffic and hit her car. The woman — identified as Sunshine Nichole Williams — died in the crash.

The crash also left two people hurt and closed the highway for several hours on Saturday, according to High Point police.

Police said the man driving the Chevy Silverado pickup truck on the highway “ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected.”  That’s when he reportedly lost control of the truck, which careened across a “grass median, overturned and struck” Williams’ car.

According to police, the Silverado “came to rest upside down on the guard rail,” and the driver had to be extricated.

