Police: New tool allows residents to view map of reported crimes across Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Residents have a new tool to learn more about crime reported in their neighborhoods and across Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday that it recently partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to develop "Community Crime Map" to provide the public information about crimes in the city.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the police department's records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. Community Crime Map allows users to view basic information about incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date and time, officials said in the news release.

In addition to receiving timely alerts about crimes, residents can also sign up for neighborhood watch reports that email a breakdown of recent crime activity, according to the news release.

Residents can access the Community Crime Map tool at communitycrimemap.com/.