HIGH POINT —A High Point police officer shot and killed a dog that charged at him Sunday morning, police said.

The officer was responding to a call about 9:50 a.m., made by a woman who was feeling threatened by an aggressive German shepherd that wouldn't leave her yard in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue.

When the responding officer arrived, he couldn't catch the German shepherd. A neighbor directed him to someone who lived in a home down the street, where the officer attempted to find the owner of the dog.

When the officer got out of a marked patrol vehicle parked in the street and walked toward the end of the driveway, a black dog — not the German shepherd — came out from behind the home. The dog was barking aggressively and charged the officer, police said.

The officer backed up as the black dog continued to charge, and then the officer shot the dog four times from a distance of about 5-7 feet. At the time the shots were fired, no people were standing in the yard or driveway of the home.

The police department is conducting an internal investigation, which is standard procedure in any case involving a use of force.