Police: Public asked to help locate missing 9-year-old boy in Greensboro

Ahmir Brown_Missing.jpg

Brown

 Greensboro Police Department, Provided

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the community's help locating a missing 9-year-old boy last seen by his family at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Ahmir Brown left his home near the 1600 block of Willow Road wearing a black puffy coat with a smiley face on the back, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Ahmir has brown eyes, short hair, weighs 90 pounds and is about 5 feet tall, police said. Authorities are asking for friends of the Brown family to contact police if they are aware of the child's location.

According to the news release, police have "no reason at this time to assume this is an abduction."

