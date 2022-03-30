Police release ID of pedestrian, 43, killed early Sunday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed early Sunday as a 43-year-old man from Indiana.

John Dean Simpson, of Leesburg, Ind., died after being struck by a truck just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of Interstate 40 East and Elm-Eugene Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Simpson was struck while running north across the roadway, police said.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.