Police release information about vehicle involved in fatal Greensboro hit-and-run
Police release information about vehicle involved in fatal Greensboro hit-and-run

hit and run suspect vehicle
Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police released a stock photo of a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

About 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, a vehicle struck Jonathan Emmanuel Smith of Greensboro while he was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue.

A witness told officers that a white truck left the area, traveling north on Summit Avenue. 

The vehicle is likely a newer model Ram 1500 Quad Cab pickup truck that's white or light-colored. There could be with possible damage to the front of the vehicle's right headlight. 

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has information about the suspect vehicle can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

