Police release picture of car involved in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO — Police have released a photo of a car they say was involved in the October homicide of a Greensboro man.
About 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 12, 26-year-old Devante Coleman was shot while driving his vehicle near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road, according to police.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Police released a photo of a white Nissan sedan involved in the homicide.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave an online tip at P3tips.com. All tips will remain anonymous. Up to a $2,000 cash reward is available for information that helps detectives solve this case.
