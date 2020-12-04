 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release picture of car involved in Greensboro homicide
0 comments
top story

Police release picture of car involved in Greensboro homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
10122020 homicide vehicle
Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police have released a photo of a car they say was involved in the October homicide of a Greensboro man.

About 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 12, 26-year-old Devante Coleman was shot while driving his vehicle near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

Police released a photo of a white Nissan sedan involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave an online tip at P3tips.com.  All tips will remain anonymous. Up to a $2,000 cash reward is available for information that helps detectives solve this case.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cluster declared over at private school in High Point
Local

COVID-19 cluster declared over at private school in High Point

The cluster at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., affected nine staff members and 15 students, according to the state report. However, school officials have disputed those numbers, saying that only two staff members and eight students were affected.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News