Police searching for missing High Point mother and her 2-year-old son

HIGH POINT — Authorities are seeking the public's health in finding a missing High Point woman and her 2-year-old son, police said in a news release.
Carolina Lopez Hernandez, 21, was reported missing Sept. 11 to the High Point Police Department. Police said the report was of a "missing and possibly endangered mother" and her son.
Hernandez and her son, Diego Brunson, also of High Point, were last seen Sept. 4. Neither have had contact with family or friends since that date, according to police.
Police said Hernandez may be driving a red, four-door 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier with N.C. license plate HJJ-8184.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yokeley at 336-887-7860 or Crime Stoppers either by phone at 336-889-4000 or by the P3 Tips mobile app.