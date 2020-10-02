Police searching for woman missing out of Greensboro who was last seen in August

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing woman last seen in late August.

Leslie Elaine Coore was last spotted on about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 24 near the 3300 block of East Gate City Boulevard after being dropped off at a friend's home to pick up a Ford Explorer Sport Track, police said.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 1600 block of Battleground Avenue less than four hours later, according to police.

Coore hasn't been heard from and has not posted to social media since then, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or call non-emergency communications at 336-373-2222.