 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for woman missing out of Greensboro who was last seen in August
0 comments

Police searching for woman missing out of Greensboro who was last seen in August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
leslie coore

Coore

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing woman last seen in late August.

Leslie Elaine Coore was last spotted on about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 24 near the 3300 block of East Gate City Boulevard after being dropped off at a friend's home to pick up a Ford Explorer Sport Track, police said.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 1600 block of Battleground Avenue less than four hours later, according to police. 

Coore hasn't been heard from and has not posted to social media since then, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or call non-emergency communications at 336-373-2222. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News