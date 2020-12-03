Police seek public's help in finding a missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing Burlington man, police said in a news release.
Olanda Littleton Hamlett, 38, was reported missing at 9 a.m. Thursday when police responded to the 500 block of Hamilton Street. Hamlett is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile P3 Tips app or www.p3tips.com.
