Police seek public's help in finding a missing Burlington man
Police seek public's help in finding a missing Burlington man

Olanda Hamlett

Hamlett

 Courtesy of Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing Burlington man, police said in a news release. 

Olanda Littleton Hamlett, 38, was reported missing at 9 a.m. Thursday when police responded to the 500 block of Hamilton Street. Hamlett is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile P3 Tips app or www.p3tips.com

