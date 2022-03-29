Police: Silver Alert for Kernersville man has been canceled

Updated 5:18 p.m.

KERNERSVILLE — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Donald John Peterson II at the request of the Kernersville Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

KERNERSVILLE — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 59-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Donald John Peterson II was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue and red checkered pajamas, and blue and gray tennis shoes. He is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes with shoulder-length brown hair, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of East Mountain St. in Kernersville. He may be driving a white Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag THS-6256, according to the news release.

Officials ask anyone with information about Peterson to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.