Police: Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man in Greensboro

Silver Alert_April18.jpg

James Paul Boyd 

 Greensboro Police Department, Provided

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public to help locate a missing 82-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

James Paul Boyd is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday wearing a dark green shirt, a dark green lightweight camouflage zip up jacket, light green camouflage cargo pants, and black dress shoes, according to a Silver Aler.t issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Boyd was last seen in the 600 block of Kenneth Road in Greensboro, possibly heading toward North Elm Street.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435 or call 911.

