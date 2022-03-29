 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Silver Alert issued for missing Kernersville man

Silver Alert
Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety

KERNERSVILLE — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 59-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Donald John Peterson II was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue and red checkered pajamas, and blue and gray tennis shoes. He is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes with shoulder-length brown hair, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of East Mountain St. in Kernersville. He may be driving a white Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag THS-6256, according to the news release.

Officials ask anyone with information about Peterson to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

