Police: Speed, alcohol are factors in fatal car crash Wednesday night in High Point

HIGH POINT — Police say a 29-year-old High Point woman died after a car accident Wednesday night.

Elizabeth Nicole Brann did not survive the crash that happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Deep River Road near Gordon Road, High Point police said in a news release. Brann was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman from Asheboro.

Officers and paramedics responding to the scene found a 2010 Dodge Avenger off the roadway. The investigation determined the driver was heading east on Gordon Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Gordon and Deep River roads.

The vehicle then went off the road, struck a small embankment and became airborne. The vehicle came to rest after striking a small group of trees and a large wooden utility pole, according to the news release.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Police said that speed, alcohol and failure to wear a seatbelt are all contributing factors in the first traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2022.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but charges will be forthcoming, police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.