Police use pepper spray on protesters — including children — marching to Alamance polls

"When I spoke to him on the street, while he was in police custody, he said they ordered them to move out of the road way," Boney said in an interview with the N&O. "He was doing so, while still taking photos, but apparently not fast enough for (the police)."

The protests did not appear to disrupt the last day of early voting in the city, according to the State Board of Elections.

"We're still gathering information but it appears that voting has continued and hasn't been interrupted," Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, told The News & Observer.

But many who were marching may not have reached the polls.

Faith Cook was one of the few marchers to make it to the polling place on Elm Street.

"I've never experienced anything like that," Cook told The News & Observer. "Nobody should have to.

"I think it was their intention, from the moment this march was announced, that we don't get to the polls in numbers."

The "I Am Change" march was billed in part as a get-out-the-vote initiative as well as a demonstration against police violence.