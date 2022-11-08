 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Polls are open for Election Day in Guilford County. Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO — Voting has started in the midterm election and runs through 7:30 tonight.

Some key points to remember:

• You MUST vote in your precinct. Find a list of Guilford County precincts here.

• You MUST already be registered to vote. Check your status here.

• Do NOT take a picture of your voted ballot; that is against N.C. law.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, your ballot may be delivered in person today or mailed and postmarked by today at the latest.

• You may deliver it in person to the Guilford County Board of Elections office in Greensboro (301 W. Market St.) or High Point (325 E. Russell Ave.) by 5 p.m. today.

• Do NOT drop it off at a precinct voting location today.

• Mailed-in absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. today will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on Monday.

Find out more about absentee ballots here.

Below is a composite sample ballot, which means it shows all of the races for Guilford County. However, ballots will differ based on which district a voter lives in. You can see what your ballot will look like here.

Download PDF Composite sample ballot for Nov. 8, 2022, election
