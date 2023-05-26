Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s time to break out those bathing suits and stock up on sunscreen — public outdoor pools open on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Lindley and Peeler Pools are closed for repairs this summer.

But the city of Greensboro has made cooling off easier by offering free admission to Warnersville and Windsor pools this summer.

Here are the operating hours for pools that are opening Saturday:

Greensboro

City pools open Saturday and close Sept. 4.

Warnersville Pool, 601 Doak St., Greensboro

Cost: Free

Hours: Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, June 13 to Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Windsor Pool, 1601 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Cost: Free

Hours: Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 12 to Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spraygrounds at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, and Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road, McCleansville

Cost: Free for individuals; $1 per person for organized groups with 10 or more people

Hours: Mondays through Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Guilford County

County pools share the same hours and are open through Aug. 20.*

Pools at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro; Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden; and Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville

Cost: $5, children under 2 years old are free. A discount pass can be purchased for $40 at the parks and allow 10-weekday entries to county pools, excluding holidays.

Hours: Saturdays, May 27 and June 3: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, May 28 and June 4: noon to 5 p.m.; Monday, May 29: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 10 through August 20:

• Mondays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sundays: noon to 5 p.m.

* Special events may affect pool hours. Check the county’s website at www.guilfordcountync.gov for specific days.

High Point

City pools are open Saturday and close on varying dates.

Washington Terrace Pool and Waterslide, 108 Murray St., High Point

Cost: $2 per person

Hours: Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28, Monday, May 29, and daily June 7 through an undetermined date: Noon to 6 p.m.

High Point City Lake Park, 602 W Main St., High Point

Cost: $10 residents; $15 nonresidents; children under 2 years old are free. Advance tickets available on the city’s website at www.highpointnc.gov. Season passes can be purchased for between $100 and $175.

Public swim hours: Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, June 3 through Aug. 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southside Recreation Center Splash Pad, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point

Cost: Free

Hours: Saturday through Sept. 4: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.