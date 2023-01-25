Portion of Bellemeade Parking Deck to close beginning Jan. 30

GREENSBORO — Levels 5 through 8 of the Bellemeade Parking Deck will close for repairs on Monday morning, according to a news release.

The closure will not affect monthly or reserved parkers, who can continue to park on lower deck levels. Hourly parkers — particularly those attending daytime matinees at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — may need to find alternative spaces. The Greensboro Department of Transportation recommends using the Eugene Street Parking Deck at 215 N. Eugene St.