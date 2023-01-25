Portion of Bellemeade Parking Deck to close beginning Jan. 30

GREENSBORO — Levels 5 through 8 of the Bellemeade Parking Deck will close for repairs on Monday morning, according to a news release.
The closure will not affect monthly or reserved parkers, who can continue to park on lower deck levels. Hourly parkers — particularly those attending daytime matinees at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — may need to find alternative spaces. The Greensboro Department of Transportation recommends using the Eugene Street Parking Deck at 215 N. Eugene St.
It is unclear when the repairs will be completed. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Parking to see all public parking options available in downtown Greensboro.