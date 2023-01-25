 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Portion of Bellemeade Parking Deck to close beginning Jan. 30

  • 0
Bellemeade Parking Deck

Bellemeade Parking Deck

 Courtesy of City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Levels 5 through 8 of the Bellemeade Parking Deck will close for repairs on Monday morning, according to a news release.

The closure will not affect monthly or reserved parkers, who can continue to park on lower deck levels. Hourly parkers — particularly those attending daytime matinees at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — may need to find alternative spaces. The Greensboro Department of Transportation recommends using the Eugene Street Parking Deck at 215 N. Eugene St.

It is unclear when the repairs will be completed. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Parking to see all public parking options available in downtown Greensboro.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists complete huge survey of Milky Way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert