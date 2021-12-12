 Skip to main content
Portion of Rehobeth Church Road closed after crash, Greensboro police say
top story breaking

Portion of Rehobeth Church Road closed after crash, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Rehobeth Church Road are shut down between Castlerock Road and Rehobeth Court due to a motor vehicle collision and power lines down, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to make repairs. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and avoid the area.

Police are investigating the crash.

