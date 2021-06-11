 Skip to main content
Portions of Wendover Avenue to close for roadwork on Sunday, city says
GREENSBORO — Portions of Wendover Avenue will close Sunday for roadwork, the city said in a news release.

Beginning at 5 a.m., sections of Wendover Avenue lanes near the Market Street interchange will close in both directions for N.C. Department of Transportation work, according to the city. 

The job is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. 

People traveling in the area should use alternate routes or expect delays, the city said. 

