Positive COVID-19 case shuts down Greensboro courthouse for second time in as many weeks

GREENSBORO — For the second time in as many weeks, a positive COVID-19 case has shut down most operations at the Guilford County Courthouse.

The building is closed to the public for the rest of the week, court officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Court officials said a Guilford County Sheriff's Office employee received a positive COVID-19 test result, leading to the need for contact tracing and quarantine precautions while awaiting test results.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The courthouse in Greensboro was closed to the public at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday, court officials said. The facility is scheduled to reopen to the public next week at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

District Court first appearances and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled and secured custody cases in juvenile court will operate on Friday and Monday, officials said.

Operations at the courthouse in High Point are not affected.

The courthouse was also closed most of last week to the public after a positive test of a sheriff's office employee, officials said last week.