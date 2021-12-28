Positive COVID tests hit record high in NC, health officials say

GREENSBORO — As case numbers and hospitalizations rise locally and beyond, state health officials reported a record-high percentage of positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday.
After a break in reporting COVID-19 data since Wednesday last week ahead of the Christmas holiday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, revealing that 21.9% of COVID-19 tests returned a positive result on Sunday, the latest data available.
Over the past several weeks, an average of about 11% of tests returned yielded a positive result. Why the sudden jump? The more contagious omicron variant is partially to blame, according to NCDHHS spokesperson Summer Tonizzo.
But testing also ramped up in the days leading up to Christmas, likely the result of people getting tested before heading home for the holidays. On Christmas Eve, NCDHHS completed over 75,000 COVID-19 tests. By comparison, the daily average had been about 35,000.
"We know that as we test more, the number of infections detected, and percent positive, may go up as well," Tonizzo said in an email.
According to Cone Health spokesperson Doug Allred, local testing is "picking up substantially."
"Last week we performed around 700 tests," Allred said. "Yesterday, we did around 600, and today we are looking at over 500."
Cone Health still has testing appointments available at conehealth.com/testing. However, Allred said people should expect their results to take a little longer to receive — likely somewhere between 36 and 48 hours. When fewer tests were being processed, results were often available within 24 hours.
Since early December at Four Seasons Town Centre, StarMed Healthcare has offered COVID-19 testing.
Just last week, folks looking to get tested might not have had to wait at all, but on Tuesday, a line stretched along Vanstory Street and into the mall parking lot where testing tents are set up.
The testing is leading to infection numbers that rival those seen during the delta variant surge over the summer.
On Christmas Day alone, state health officials documented nearly 6,900 cases. In Guilford County, the health department is reporting 3,237 active cases, up from 2,225 on the Tuesday before Christmas.
The number of positive tests and case numbers aren't the only increases seen in local and state COVID-19 reports.
A week ago, the state reported about 1,600 hospitalizations. Now, that number is just a few shy of 2,000.
As of Tuesday, Cone Health reported 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in its hospitals.
Of those, 77 are unvaccinated. Of the 15 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, all but one are unvaccinated, according to Cone Health's dashboard.
Both local and state health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and, when eligible, get boosted.
"Safe and tested COVID-19 vaccines reduce the chances of getting COVID-19," Tonizzo said, "and provide significant protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death."
Vaccines are available for everyone 5 years and older, and boosters are recommended for anyone who received their first dose or doses more than six months ago.
"The omicron variant is spreading fast," Tonizzo said, "and these strategies can reduce the chance people get infected and protect us and our loved ones from severe illness from COVID-19."
