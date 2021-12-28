Positive COVID tests hit record high in NC, health officials say

"Last week we performed around 700 tests," Allred said. "Yesterday, we did around 600, and today we are looking at over 500."

Cone Health still has testing appointments available at conehealth.com/testing. However, Allred said people should expect their results to take a little longer to receive — likely somewhere between 36 and 48 hours. When fewer tests were being processed, results were often available within 24 hours.

Since early December at Four Seasons Town Centre, StarMed Healthcare has offered COVID-19 testing.

Just last week, folks looking to get tested might not have had to wait at all, but on Tuesday, a line stretched along Vanstory Street and into the mall parking lot where testing tents are set up.

The testing is leading to infection numbers that rival those seen during the delta variant surge over the summer.

On Christmas Day alone, state health officials documented nearly 6,900 cases. In Guilford County, the health department is reporting 3,237 active cases, up from 2,225 on the Tuesday before Christmas.