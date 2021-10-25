Pottery Barn and new seasonal stores opening soon at Friendly Center

GREENSBORO — Pottery Barn and a variety of seasonal stores will open soon at Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly, the company said Monday.

Friendly Center said in a news release that the popular home goods retailer will join eight other new retailers during the holiday season.

Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Charming Charlie’s, a women’s boutique, will return and open in a 5,195-square-foot space at The Shops across from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The store is set to open before Black Friday.

Dewey’s Holiday Store is back for the season. The store will occupy a 1,620 square foot space next to Curvi Milieux and Francesca’s at The Shops. Construction for the store's permanent location at The Shops next to Altar’d State is underway and is slated for an early 2022 opening.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet this season can find the Guilford County Animal Services PUP-Up Adoption Shop, which will temporarily be housed in a 3,280-square-foot space between Toys & Co. and GameStop.

