 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pottery Barn and new seasonal stores opening soon at Friendly Center
0 Comments
alert featured

Pottery Barn and new seasonal stores opening soon at Friendly Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa

Zach Yeatts puts an access panel back into place as a crew from Friendly Center put the waving Santa Claus in front of the shopping center in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Pottery Barn and a variety of seasonal stores will open soon at Friendly Center and The Shops at Friendly, the company said Monday. 

Friendly Center said in a news release that the popular home goods retailer will join eight other new retailers during the holiday season. 

Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Charming Charlie’s, a women’s boutique, will return and open in a 5,195-square-foot space at The Shops across from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The store is set to open before Black Friday.

Dewey’s Holiday Store is back for the season. The store will occupy a 1,620 square foot space next to Curvi Milieux and Francesca’s at The Shops. Construction for the store's permanent location at The Shops next to Altar’d State is underway and is slated for an early 2022 opening.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet this season can find the Guilford County Animal Services PUP-Up Adoption Shop, which will temporarily be housed in a 3,280-square-foot space between Toys & Co. and GameStop.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Community members can meet and mingle with some of the wonderful available pets — with no appointment needed — and can adopt their furry friend right from the shop location starting Nov. 26," the press release said. 

Hickory Farms recently opened in a 1,400-square-foot store between Claire’s and Jay’s Deli offering meats, cheeses and desserts for the fall and holiday seasons. Hickory Farms will be open through mid-January or while supplies last.

On Deck, a locally-owned trading card, popular electronics and collectibles store will open Nov. 13 in a 1,500-square-foot space between Amy’s Hallmark and Poblano’s Mexican Bar & Grill at Friendly Center.

Paparazzi Accessories, a local woman-owned business specializing in affordable accessories for women and teens, opened on Oct. 23 in a 1,950-square-foot space next to Express. 

See’s Candies returns to Friendly Center in early November. Shoppers can find See’s Candies through mid-January, or while supplies last, in a 2,100-square-foot space between Claire’s and LensCrafters.

Santa’s Workshop will open for visits and photos on Nov. 24. Santa and his elves will be available for visits at The Shops next to Jason’s Deli through Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

The new retailers join more than 120 businesses that operate at Friendly Center. Earlier this year, in June, Friendly Center's management announced three new Friendly Center businesses now open or slated to open soon – Lush Cosmetics, Mario’s Pizza and seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween.

The center is owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tenn. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro
Local

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro

  • Updated

A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Greensboro man killed in wreck early Friday, police say
Local

Greensboro man killed in wreck early Friday, police say

Jose Rodriguez was driving west on the road about 2:50 a.m. when he ran off the road in the 4200 block, hit two telephone poles and several other objects along the roadside, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News