Prayer service today at Greensboro church after Texas school shooting takes 21 lives

GREENSBORO — First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is holding a prayer service at noon today after Tuesday's shooting at a Texas elementary that killed 19 children and two teachers.
"Please gather in the sanctuary at noon today as we lift up our grief and our pleas for the peace of Christ," the church said on its Facebook page. The church is at 617 N. Elm St.
The service comes after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Police later killed the gunman.