'Preserve the Legacy': Greensboro YWCA seeks more help to empower women, eliminate racism

With donations during the “quiet” phase of their fundraising, Palmer said they’ve reached nearly half their goal.

Now, they’re looking to the public. And help is needed now more than ever, according to Richardson.

“People are not just coming to us for simple reasons,” she said. “We are seeing generational poverty, generational homelessness. There are mental problems and social and emotional challenges. The needs are multi-faceted, and they’re so much more complex than the needs of those 10 or 15 years ago.”

Palmer said the goal is to preserve that legacy of service, but also the legacy of Shirley T. Frye.

In 2016, the new Greensboro YWCA building was named in honor of Frye, a long-time community leader in Greensboro. It’s the first building in the city to be named after a Black woman.

When the Greensboro YWCA began in 1903, it was a “whites only” organization, according to Richardson. Eventually, an African-American YWCA formed. Richardson said the two groups tried to find some synergy back in the 1930s, but it wasn’t until 1970 that the two organizations came together.