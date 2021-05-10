'Preserve the Legacy': Greensboro YWCA seeks more help to empower women, eliminate racism

GREENSBORO — With well over a century of service under its belt, the Greensboro YWCA is asking the community to help preserve the nonprofit’s legacy.
The Greensboro YWCA, located on Wendover Avenue, is constantly taking on new challenges: housing homeless families at its emergency shelter, supporting teen moms and their babies, and educating women on pregnancy and childbirth.
Throughout its history, the YWCA has been a pioneer in race relations, a voice for women and a nonprofit to turn to when times are tough.
“But there’s still a lot to do in this community,” said Deb Harris Richardson, director of community engagement. “There are still a lot of folks that are underserved, underrepresented and whose voices are not being heard.”
Through grants from organizations like United Way and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Greensboro YWCA is able to keep programs running that have long benefited those who come to it for assistance.
But more money is necessary to continue meeting the needs of the community, said interim President and CEO Pamela Palmer.
For several months, the nonprofit has privately raised money through the Preserve the Legacy campaign. The fundraising effort, which lasts until June 30, has a target goal of $300,000.
With donations during the “quiet” phase of their fundraising, Palmer said they’ve reached nearly half their goal.
Now, they’re looking to the public. And help is needed now more than ever, according to Richardson.
“People are not just coming to us for simple reasons,” she said. “We are seeing generational poverty, generational homelessness. There are mental problems and social and emotional challenges. The needs are multi-faceted, and they’re so much more complex than the needs of those 10 or 15 years ago.”
Palmer said the goal is to preserve that legacy of service, but also the legacy of Shirley T. Frye.
GREENSBORO — Soledad O'Brien spoke of the ones she's had brushes with.
In 2016, the new Greensboro YWCA building was named in honor of Frye, a long-time community leader in Greensboro. It’s the first building in the city to be named after a Black woman.
When the Greensboro YWCA began in 1903, it was a “whites only” organization, according to Richardson. Eventually, an African-American YWCA formed. Richardson said the two groups tried to find some synergy back in the 1930s, but it wasn’t until 1970 that the two organizations came together.
“The person that was the head of the newly combined YWCA was a woman named Shirley T. Frye,” Richardson said.
Palmer wants to honor Frye, along with all who have worked with or been helped by the Greensboro YWCA, by continuing on with the core mission of the YWCA — empowering women and eliminating racism.
And while monetary donations are a welcome way to support that mission, Richardson said they’ll take any help the community is willing to give.
“We are stronger because the community is involved,” Richardson said. “We are always looking for ways to get people involved,” whether that be dropping off a meal for families in the emergency homeless shelter or donating items to help teen mothers.
“Folks that have a heart for people often find this work gratifying,” she said.
Denise Manello McGee, Greensboro YWCA board and campaign chairwoman, is one of those folks. Looking for an opportunity to volunteer after her daughter left for college, McGee reached out to the Greensboro YWCA about four and a half years ago.
“I loved to cook. I loved to feed people,” she said. “So that’s how I got involved.”
With a group of women, she prepared meals once a month for those at the shelter.
“The more I got into it, the more I realized my personal mission aligns with the mission here.”
McGee said it’s been evident for some time that a campaign like Preserve the Legacy has been needed. Organizers plan to continue with the campaign in years to come.
“We are doing such wonderful work here,” McGee said, “but we have a lot of work left to do.”
