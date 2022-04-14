President Biden in Greensboro today. Get the latest on his visit.

GREENSBORO — In his first visit to the city since being elected, President Joe Biden is expected to talk about the economy and inflation during a stop today at N.C. A&T.

He’s scheduled to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport at 12:20 p.m., and will meet with A&T faculty and students just after 1 p.m., The Charlotte Observer reported. The White House said he will tour A&T, the nation's largest historically Black college or university, where he’ll meet with faculty and students studying robotics and cybersecurity, the Observer reported.

He's expected to deliver remarks about 2:15 p.m. on his administration's efforts to revitalize the economy and combat inflation.

Biden's appearance is part of his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Biden has struggled with passing the plan, a list of economic reforms aimed at working-class families, along with climate goals and focuses on education and other areas he says have been lacking attention in Washington. He is calling on Americans for their support.

