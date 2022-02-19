 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presidents Day holiday closings
Presidents Day holiday closings

President George Washington

A print showing George Washington, based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait, by Augustus Weidenbach.

 Library of Congress, provided

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Open today.

Greensboro city offices: Open today.

High Point city offices: Open today.

County offices: Open today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Schools: Closed today and Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: Regular schedule today.

High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran open today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Regular schedule.

High Point: Regular schedule.

