Presidents Day holiday closings

Federal offices: Closed today.
State offices: Open today.
Greensboro city offices: Open today.
High Point city offices: Open today.
County offices: Open today.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
ABC stores: Open today.
Schools: Closed today and Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: Regular schedule today.
High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran open today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Regular schedule.
High Point: Regular schedule.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.