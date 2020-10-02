Previous COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Greensboro nursing home, state officials say

GREENSBORO — State health officials have declared a previous COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center over, according to a report released Friday.

During the span of the outbreak that began in May, 29 staff members and 97 residents of Maple Grove tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, with 22 resident deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

"While most of the attention to date has been placed on the acute care environment, please remember that the most vulnerable individuals reside in long-term and congregate care settings," a Maple Grove representative said previously in a statement to the News & Record. "Our patients, their families and our employees are heroes working together to overcome the impact of COVID19."

During the outbreak, Maple Grove said it was working closely with local and state health officials and would make every effort to combat COVID-19 at its facility, 308 W. Meadowview Road. A message left with Maple Grove's corporate office was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.