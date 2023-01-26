Pride and joy: This group's goal is to make 'Greensboro better for LGBTQ people'

GREENSBORO — In what had been an old sub shop on North Greene Street, there is a laughter and loudness that’s inspiring to Jennifer Ruppe and the founders of the grassroots Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center now located there.

Welcome to a safe space.

“I see them so proud of who they are and their identities and they don’t feel that they have to hide it,” said Ruppe, the nonprofit’s executive director.

Guilford Green began 25 years ago as a support system for the local gay community. Over time the organization has also raised and given away nearly $1 million in significant grants — including thousands to a local filmmaker to finish a documentary on gay marriage as the issue was making its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Ruppe and Guilford Green’s founders are keenly aware that there is pressure not to relax — not that they ever would.

Anti-gay sentiment. Recent controversies over drag queens. The continuing fight for equal rights. Their work on these growing challenges to the community comes together at the center, which is the heart of the organization and provides a menu of items for LGBTQ people of all ages.

While not trying to be showy, donors were very intentional about what they wanted in a center — and this one has the touches of a designer and reflects the money raised for the project. It ended up being built in the shadow of downtown and near the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“They said they wanted a first-class center because ‘We’ve been treated like second-class citizens our whole lives,’” recalled Ruppe of raising the money in five months.

That generosity amazed her.

“I heard a lot about the needs of youth now,” Ruppe said of the support. “Almost like people are wanting to give back so the next generation doesn’t have to deal with what they had to deal with.”

Or are still dealing with. Alone.

****

Now the Triad’s largest LGBTQ organization, the foundation kicks off its 25th anniversary year with “The Green Party” on Saturday at Piedmont Hall.

There’s a reason why the celebration has that moniker. Rewind to the group’s roots in the early 1990s when people across the community came together wanting to do something to help provide financial support to Triad Health Project, the local AIDS/HIV service organization. So they got together and threw a party. The so-called “Green Party” raised over $10,000.

“So many of their friends had either survived the AIDS crisis or were living with HIV,” Ruppe explained.

A few years later, Guilford Green broadened its focus to other issues affecting the gay community.

The group, which built a foundation on support from both the gay and larger community, began awarding grants to nonprofits serving LGBTQ people in Guilford County at a time in philanthropy when less than 1% of all dollars across the country went to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender projects.

“Just the visibility of having so many gay people come together and have an organization this strong in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it has and continues to shape peoples’ views of Greensboro and wanting to live here,” Ruppe said.

Since then, more than $900,000 raised largely through public donations has gone to addressing existing and emerging community needs in urban and rural communities throughout the Piedmont Triad.

In the past, Guilford Green has helped continue the meals and services at Higher Ground, the resource and day center for people infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

The Community Theatre of Greensboro, among hundreds of other recipients over the years, got $2,000 to produce “My Big Gay Italian Wedding.”

One Guilford Green project led by ministers offered training to clergy and leaders on making their congregations more welcoming for gay people.

“They’ve had an impact that a lot of people in the community don’t see,” said the Rev. Julie Peeples of Congregational United Church of Christ.

Like in 2012, right after voters approved Amendment One — an amendment to the state constitution that defined marriage between one man and one woman.

“A number of ministers had approached me during the Amendment One battle and said they wanted to get their congregations on board in defeating the ballot, but they didn’t know how to have that conversation,” Peeples said.

The group used a grant to design a “Welcome Conversations” workshop with a curriculum and resources for clergy and any lay leaders who wanted to come and learn how to help their congregations become more inclusive.

“I know that there are churches that really did make a lot of progress with having those conversations, so today there are more churches that are completely welcoming,” Peeples said. “We don’t take credit for that but we helped some of those congregations begin that journey.”

In 2012, the Wake Forest University Film Project received $3,000 to help finish a documentary about Ellen “Lennie” Gerber and Pearl Berlin, community activists, longtime partners and Guilford County residents. The women married at Beth David Synagogue in 2013 once same-sex couples were allowed to do so.

Their love story became the national face of the same-sex marriage debate at a time when it was illegal in most states.

“Not only was the financial support we received from Guilford Green instrumental in helping us complete the film, but that grant was important in a couple of other ways, too,” filmmaker Mary Dalton said. “It was an honor to earn the confidence of the organization and its trust that we would handle Lennie and Pearl’s story with respect.”

Guilford Green also gives out a scholarship in amounts up to $3,000 in honor of Berlin and supports continuing education for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied students who exhibit courage and leadership in their schools and communities.

“She would have loved everything except for having it named after her,” said Gerber, 87, the former teacher’s widow, who is not involved in the selection process but hands out the awards.

The nonprofit One Step Further, another grant recipient, offers a program not found in many communities that focuses on the tension that may exist between children who are “coming out” as gay and their caregivers.

“The program that we run certainly has been successful,” said Yvonne Johnson, the agency’s executive director and Greensboro’s Mayor pro-tem. “North Carolina did a rating of programs a year ago and we had moved to number one, tied with Chapel Hill, with effectiveness with our programs for the LGBTQ community — and I found that out from NPR.

“Guilford Green’s support has certainly helped us in our work.”

****

Organizers heard from people in the gay community that they wanted a place to connect with others.

“Where it’s not a bar,” Ruppe said. “Where folks could come and meet new friends.”

Teen siblings Aviva and Sage LeWinter have strong family support but have made friends at the center. Sage, 13, who identifies as they/them, is part of a series of conversations being recorded between youth and the older generation. It’s one way they’re learning more about other people’s lives and experiences, and why, for example, it is important to have the center’s closet full of clothing.

“They can get clothing to align with their gender identity,” Sage said. “It’s so huge for people.”

While some parents drop teens off at the center, Ruppe still gets calls from school social workers looking for resources for youth who “came out” to their families.

“The student turned 18 that day and the parents told them not to come home,” Ruppe said of one such call.

The center’s security system once caught someone on camera snatching the group’s Pride flag that hangs above the front door.

“We’re always going to get phone calls or voice messages or cards in the mail that are not friendly,” Ruppe said. “It’s hard to know what good work we are doing and then have people take their time to reach out and tell us they hate us. Luckily those have been the worst of it when we clearly see increasing violence to the LGBTQ community over the last couple of years.”

Ruppe was talking to a donor the other day who put it all into perspective.

“She said: ‘I can’t believe I’m getting chocked up. When I think back to how this started and this small group of people that wanted to make Greensboro better for LGBTQ people — I can’t believe what we have now.”