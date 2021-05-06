Private Greensboro school could be used to house immigrant children who crossed the U.S. border unaccompanied by an adult

Unaccompanied minors in such a center could live there between a few weeks and a few months as they await being reunified with their parents, guardians, relatives or sponsors living in the United States.

Greensboro officials said in a prepared statement that neither the city nor county solicited the federal government to set up a site here. And any such site would not be part of the school system or social services.

"This will also come without incentives or any cost to the City or County," the city said in the statement, adding that DHHS "will solely make the decision what facilities it selects across the country."

The Greensboro site would serve as a way station that is better than the holding centers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Alston said. The U.S. government under both the Trump and Biden administrations has been criticized for operating centers that have held children in cage-like rooms and crowded conditions.

Alston said the site would be a temporary home for these children who need good living conditions while they seek their families.