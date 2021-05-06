Private Greensboro school could be used to house immigrant children who crossed the U.S. border unaccompanied by an adult

Updated 5:18 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is considering using the site of the former American Hebrew Academy as a relocation center for unaccompanied immigrant children as they await reunion with family members in the U.S.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday that HHS officials came to Greensboro Tuesday to inspect the dormitory and classroom buildings at the academy campus to consider whether it would be suitable.

Alston said he is not sure when the government will make a decision, but such a center would have a big impact on Greensboro.

If the government chooses the Greensboro site, it could hold from 700-800 minors aged 12-18 who have entered the country without family members and are going through the process of contacting relatives in the United States.

The site could also employ up to 800 people.

"Greensboro and Guilford County are uniquely situated to be a candidate for the proposed youth village given its extraordinary transportation options, rich network of international support services, and history of refugee resettlement," Guilford County officials said in a statement.