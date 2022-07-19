Private meetings shed light on new Greensboro facility for immigrant children

GREENSBORO — A few more details emerged from two private meetings involving local officials and neighbors of a planned facility to house and educate unaccompanied immigrant minors on Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services met with two groups separately to answer questions about the plan for the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors).

The media was not allowed in the meetings, but interviews with those who attended said DHHS told them the following:

The opening date for the facility has not been confirmed, but may not occur until Jan. 1. When first announced in June, DHHS anticipated opening this summer.

Up to 800 children ages 13 to 17 could be housed and educated at the facility, formerly operated as the American Hebrew Academy.

The average stay at the facility likely would be between 15 and 40 days, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “They don’t go right from the border to us,” she said. “They actually go to an intermediate facility, and then they come to Greensboro. At that point they’re already working with the U.S. sponsor, whether it’s a family member or a family friend.”

The ratio of direct care will be one staff member for eight children.

The facility will hold female and male children, but they will be kept separated.

A background check is conducted on potential residents. Guilford County Commissioner Justin Conrad, who attended the meeting, said there was confusion regarding how those background checks impacted admittance to the facility.

“Homeland Security does the pre-vetting for us and lets us know if there’s anything we needed to know prior to a child coming to the facility,” Conrad said.

However, Guilford County commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said he heard that “if they had any criminal background they would not be located in this academy. … They will go to another location which would be a little bit stricter.”

Access into and out of the facility will be secured. “People will not be allowed in, and the children under their care will not be allowed out,” Greensboro Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said. If a child needed to go off-site, such as for a medical emergency, Hoffman said she was told a staff member would accompany the child.

Potential residents will be screened for health issues before going to the facility. “They go through an intensive medical examination and will be fully vaccinated,” Hoffmann said.

Up to 1,500 people would be employed by the facility, which would operate in three daily shifts, Alston said.

The residents will not be children who were separated from their parents at the border. “These are kids that came on their own, without parents,” Alston said.

Employees would not be parking on neighborhood streets.

According to Alston, DHHS officials said they have taken in 122,000 unaccompanied minors nationwide. Sixteen of those were placed with sponsors in Greensboro.

“This is something they have kind of mastered as far as putting into place,” he said.

However, Conrad was unimpressed with many of the answers.

“I left with a lot of questions,” he said.