Because of press issues, production of your Greensboro News & Record newspaper was affected Saturday night, and papers will be delivered starting around 11 a.m. this morning, Sunday, Aug. 27. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for reading the News & Record. In the meantime, please visit us at greensboro.com to read an electronic edition of today's paper as well as all the latest news from Greensboro and the Triad.
alert top story
Production issues delaying delivery of your newspaper this morning
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Guilford County Board of Education has approved a roughly $38 million guaranteed maximum price contract with Samet Corp. for construction …
Officers responded at 6:19 p.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Lakefield Drive and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
Opponents said the 5-0 vote in favor of the rezoning was a slap in the face to most of the nearly 600 people who flooded board chambers and fo…
The project is expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday and be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
From a new school, to new district leadership, to expanded health services, here's a look at what's ahead for Guilford County Schools in 2023-24.