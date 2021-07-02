Professional Bull Riders to return to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — As the race to the Professional Bull Riders' 2021 World Championship heats up in the second-half, the Top 30 bull riders in the world will seek crucial points as they buck into Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 9 and 10.
It will mark the sport’s first visit to Greensboro since 2019.
Tickets for the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Invitational Presented by Bass Pro Shops are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $15.
They can be purchased online at PBR.com/Tickets, by calling 800-732-1727, TicketMaster.com, or at the coliseum box office.
Greensboro has been a key stop for many riders chasing world championships during the previous 12 elite series visits to the city, with winners including two-time World Champions J.B Mauney (Statesville) (2012), Justin McBride (Elk City, Okla.) (2004, 2007) and Chris Shivers (Jonesville, LA.) (2003) and three-time World Champion Adriano Moraes (Cachoeira, Brazil) (2001).
Mauney, McBride, Moraes and Shivers rode their way to victory in Greensboro on their way to a PBR World Championship in the same season.
With PBR World Finals looming Nov. 3-7 and the $1 million world championship bonus on the line, the possible 140 world points on the line in Greensboro will be vital to any riders’ million-dollar dreams.
The action begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 9, followed by Round 2 and the championship round starting at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 10. Each rider will get on one bull in Rounds 1 and 2, and the Top 12 aggregate scorers move on to the championship round and a chance at the event title.
Fans can upgrade their ticket purchase for either night by purchasing Elite Experiences. The elevated PBR experience includes concession vouchers, Q&A sessions with some of the world’s top riders and stock contractors, souvenir credentials and lanyards.
For more information on PBR Premium Experiences visit https://pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences/ or call 800-732-1727.
The 2021 PBR UTB season consists of 26 stops, bringing the toughest athletes on Earth to cities such as Anaheim, Sacramento, Detroit and Fort Worth.
The season culminates with the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-7. The 2021 PBR World Champion – the bull rider who earns the most world standings points during the season – will receive the coveted gold World Championship belt buckle and a $1 million bonus.