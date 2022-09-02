Project Lifesaver finds people with cognitive disorders who have wandered away

GREENSBORO — The death of Heddie Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with dementia who wandered away from her High Point home Aug. 24, has brought new attention to a program aimed at preventing such tragedies.

Since 2010, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the Pilot Club of Greensboro have partnered on Project Lifesaver, a system that provides bracelets with radio transmitters to people with cognitive disorders at risk of wandering off.

The bracelet, which can be worn on the wrist or ankle, emits an individualized frequency signal that trained first responders can use to find the wearer — usually within just an hour or two.

Only 24 people subscribe to the program in Guilford County, the majority of them autistic children, according to Sgt. Aline Almonor of the sheriff's office.

"A lot of people don't know about it, and that's probably why the number is low," she said.

Still, the program is credited with finding five people locally since it began — a 100% success rate.

More Information Applicants for Project Lifesaver have to fill out an initial questionnaire, which can be mailed to the applicant or picked up at the Community Resource Unit of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, 400 W. Washington St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Call 336-641-5313 for more information. For more details about Project Lifesaver, visit https://projectlifesaver.org.

Laura Keever, who manages the program for the nonprofit Pilot Club, said a few years ago a man with dementia was found in the far corner of the crawl space underneath his home. Although searchers had looked inside the space, they did not see him because he was behind some air ducts.

Using Project Lifesaver inside the home, deputies were able to detect a signal through the floor and pinpoint his location, Keever said.

"The beauty of this program is it only takes one or two people to find them," she said, which allows law enforcement to devote limited resources to other calls.

The program's use of radio frequency is a plus, Almonor said.

"GPS doesn't typically work in the woods very well," she said. "Project Lifesaver works excellent in the woods because it's radio frequency. A hard, brick building might stop you from getting a clear transmitter when you're doing a search, but it's pretty accurate.

"I wish the Dawkins family knew that we had this system," Almonor said, referring to the family of Heddie Dawkins, whose body was found Tuesday in a wooded area on Hickswood Court near her home. "That probably could have been a better outcome."

The program costs $20 per month, but it is free to those who can't afford that cost, Almonor said. The fee goes toward equipment maintenance, replacement batteries and to buy more equipment for the program.

Project Lifesaver was launched as part of a nonprofit created in 1999 in Chesapeake, Va., and now works with more than 1,700 emergency response agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

"We've had 3,940 rescues since inception, with a 100% success rate," said Candi Spitz, who works as an ambassador for the program. The nonprofit trains emergency responders in how to use the system as well as technology updates and how to best approach people with specific conditions.

"For example, if you have a missing child with autism ... you would turn down your sirens, you would turn down your lights," Spitz said.

"The Project Lifesaver representative is going to the house of this child or the patient with Alzheimer's and changing the battery (on the bracelet)," Spitz said, "so you build a relationship. You know the likes and dislikes, you know the families, you know all these intricacies.

"It's a very personal experience. This is not a generic law enforcement officer that is just coming out to help rescue," she said.

Clients include anyone with a cognitive disorder, including people with traumatic brain injuries or Down syndrome.

Project Lifesaver also has a program for people vacationing at theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

"This is a hard environment with a typical child, let alone someone with Alzheimer's or autism," Spitz said. "But you don't want the family to miss out (on the vacation)."

Families vacationing in the area can rent a bracelet temporarily so if their family member wanders off, they can be tracked.

"They will ship you everything you need to track your child and teach you how to do it," Spitz said. Project Lifesaver then sends the family's information to local law enforcement who will conduct the tracking if the family member wanders away.

"So you don't have to be a full-time client to use the services," she said.