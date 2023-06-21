GREENSBORO — By a 7-2 vote, the City Council approved a $751.3 million budget that includes a 4-cent property tax rate increase.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilman Zack Matheny voted against the budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The council also voted 7-2 to increase water and sewer rates by 8.5%, with Matheny and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower dissenting.

The property-tax rate will increase by 4 cents — to 67.25 cents per $100 of property value. A property assessed at $250,000 will carry a $1,681.25 tax bill — an increase of $93.25 over the present tax rate.

The budget is for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1. It amounts to a 9.2% increase — about $63 million — over the present year’s budget of $688 million.

Under the plan, starting salaries for Greensboro police officers will rise from $46,300 to $55,000 starting in September. Also in September, the minimum wage for city employees will increase from $15.91 to $18 an hour, then to $18.71 in December and finally to $19.47 by December 2024, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said.

“This tax increase is really hard to swallow,” Hightower said. “But if it gets us to where we need to get to, hopefully we'll get stabilized and we won't have to do anything further for awhile.”

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson noted that the city loses money when it isn't competitive because other police departments lure officers away with higher salaries — after Greensboro has trained them.

Regarding the increased police officer salaries, Marikay Abuzuaiter said: “This is going to at least ... make an attempt to make sure our city is safe.”

The budget also includes new positions in the fire department, as well as in the planning, engineering/inspections, transportation and water resources departments.

It also accounts for the higher costs of goods and services.

Councilman Hugh Holston said 2 cents of the 4-cent property tax rate increase can be traced to council decisions earlier this year to raise employee salaries.

“Great decision, though, because we’re taking care of our employees and I think we should continue to take care of our employees,” Holston said.

However, Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said the city still isn’t maintaining its infrastructure.

“It’s not just a matter of digging ourselves out of a hole in terms of the maintenance needs of the city,” she said. “We’re in a crater.

“Over the last few decades, councils have not have not increased taxes significantly — last year was an exception because of the property revaluation. And it's unfortunate that we're having to come back and add that this year, but ... to provide the services that our citizens want and need … we’re just faced with that.”

Though they supported the pay increases, Vaughan and Matheny said they thought the city’s budget should have been smaller.

“Last year, we had a monumental tax increase, equating to $48 million in additional revenue for the city,” said Matheny, referring to the amount brought in by a countywide property revaluation. “This budget equates to an additional $60 million. That’s $109 million in two years in additional revenue. That's huge.

“It may seem like a nominal tax increase to some, but that property tax is going to filter down to those people who are struggling to pay rent.”

Vaughan suggested a change in the budget process.

“Maybe next year the charge should be to tell department heads, like we used to, to find 5% that you can cut out of your budget,” Vaughan said. “I think just about anybody can find fat in their budget, whether it's a home or a company.

“And after the huge increase of last year, I can't believe that there wasn't any excess revenue.”

Vaughan suggested the city should consider other revenue sources, such as a prepared food tax, increased occupancy tax or a facility fee added to coliseum arena tickets.

Greensboro's 2023-24 budget adopted Tuesday will be published online at greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation in July, according to a city news release.

As for the water and sewer rate increase that was approved by the council separately, that would mean $4.38 more a month for customers inside the city and $10.93 monthly for outside customers.

Explaining why she voted against it, Hightower said she didn’t want to “zap residents twice” — referring to the just-approved property tax increase.

But Vaughan said the city's water and sewer capacity benefits Greensboro’s economy.

“We could not do all of these large economic development announcements that we’ve had over the last two years without the water and sewer plan that we do (have),” Vaughan said.