Protest over Greensboro councilman's use of 'reelect' dismissed by elections board

GREENSBORO — The results of July’s at-large City Council race remain intact after the Guilford County Board of Elections dismissed an election protest on Thursday.

Sal Leone, who raised the protest, said he is going to let the board’s decision stand and not appeal.

“I’m going to let the people speak,” said Leone, who ran for City Council in 2017. “That’s why we have a board.”

The elections board voted 3-1 for chairman Jim Kimel’s motion to dismiss the protest. According to the board’s lawyer, Matt Mason, the basis for the dismissal was “a failure to allege a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct sufficient to cast doubt on the results of the election.”

Republican Kathryn Lindley joined Kimel and his fellow Democrat Carolyn Bunker in voting to dismiss. Republican Eugene Lester voted against the dismissal.

Leone’s protest centered on City Councilman Hugh Holston’s campaign. City Council voted in September 2021 to appoint Holston to the at-large seat after Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy resigned.

Leone contended that by calling on voters to “reelect” him, Holston’s website and campaign signs were misleading and that they “manipulated” voters because Holston had been appointed rather elected in a previous election. Leone said he spoke with some voters who mistakenly assumed that Holston had been elected in 2017.

After Tuesday’s election, Holston had 15.7% of the vote behind longtime incumbents Yvonne Johnson and Marikay Abuzuaiter, securing him one of the three at-large seats. As Leone pointed out, 554 votes separated Holston from the closest runner-up, Katie Rossabi.

“I did it because I saw how hard people worked,” said Leone, referencing the three candidates who didn’t win in explaining why he lodged the protest. “They were fighting an uphill battle.”

Given that other City Council candidates who were running for reelection won, Leone suggested that voters who may have thought Holston had been previously elected could have made a difference.

Leone called for the July 26 results to be voided and suggested that the race be placed on the November general election ballot.

Kimel, however, said that the legal counsel for the State Board of Elections advised that state law doesn’t set any parameters or restrictions on the use of the word “reelected.” And he pointed to the complexity of the at-large council race in which voters could choose up to three candidates from among six.

That makes trying to figure out whether any particular factor was enough to sway the election even more challenging.

Holston is the first African-American man to be elected to an at-large seat since the council switched from all at-large to a combination of at-large and districted seats, according to Byron Gladden, the president of the Guilford County Democratic Party’s African-American caucus.

“He has made history and I think that needs to be acknowledged,” Gladden said.

Speaking after the meeting, Holston said he used the word “reelect” because he considered it accurate to the situation.