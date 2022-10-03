Protestors demonstrate against infant circumcision in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A group of activists traveled to Greensboro and Winston-Salem on Monday to protest infant circumcision.

In Greensboro, six members of the group Bloodstained Men stood with signs on the street corners at West Gate City and South Holden Road. They wore all-white, except for red paint on the crotch of their pants meant to look like blood. The protestors included men and women from across the country.

The visit to the Triad was part of a larger southern tour for the group, which is headquartered in California.

"My foreskin was amputated when I was unable to defend myself," said David Atkinson, a group member from Boston who was circumcised as a baby. "I would have preferred to keep my whole penis, including the natural lubrication and the retractable moving parts, and I don't want future generations to suffer the same act of violence."

Atkinson said that the goal for now is to persuade more parents to choose not to circumcise. In the long term, he said, he would hope to see circumcision of babies prosecuted under existing laws barring child abuse.

Catherine Franklin, who traveled to the protest from Medford, Oregon, said circumcision changes the sexual experience for men's partners as well as for men themselves.

She and her husband chose not to circumcise their son, though her husband is circumcised.

"I'm never going to experience intact sex," she said. "I'm upset it about."

A 2016 article in Population Health Metrics estimated that globally, about 37% to 39% of men are circumcised, with about half of those circumcisions performed for religious and cultural reasons. The same article used an estimate of about 71% of men circumcised in the United States.

Male circumcision is near-universal in the Middle East and northern and central Africa, common in the U.S., Canada and Australia, and uncommon in most of Europe, Latin America, Asia and some countries in southern Africa, according to a 2007 World Health Organization report.

Dr. Jennifer Ozan, chief of OB-GYN services for Moses Cone Hospital, said that male infant circumcision is an elective procedure and it's up to parents to decide if they want it.

Ozan said they list medical risks and benefits for parents, without making a recommendation or saying whether risks or benefits outweigh each other. Benefits include reduced risk for urinary tract infections, some sexually transmitted diseases and penile cancer, as well as improved hygiene, she said. Risks include potential issues similar to other surgical procedures, such as bleeding and injury, she added.

Most parents, she said, have a strong idea of whether they want circumcision prior to arriving in the hospital for birth. Cone offers it to parents in the hospital who want it, she said, as "one less thing" to have to do once they take the baby home.

In 2012, the American Association of Pediatrics Evaluation put out a statement that, "current evidence indicates that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks, and the benefits of newborn male circumcision justify access to this procedure for those families who choose it."

That's short of a recommendation, though the group also stated that, "the procedure has the least surgical risk and the greatest accumulated health benefits if performed during the newborn period."

Brother K, one of the founders of Bloodstained Men, said the group came into being after a protest at the American Academy of Pediatrics convention in 2012.

"I went back to California two weeks later, thinking about how powerful this blood stain suit was, because it's actually a symbol that represents the injury under the clothing that's on top of it, said K, who legally changed his name in recognition of his personal spiritual journey.

"It's done against a man," he said. "It should be a man's choice. That's what all the protest movements were about: human rights, human freedom and personal choice."