PTI: Masks no longer required at airport, but check with airlines for their policies

GREENSBORO — Masks are no longer required at Piedmont Triad International Airport after a recent court ruling, airport officials said today.

Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing the mask mandate for employees or anyone else inside the airport terminal or on airport-operated ground transportation. TSA altered its face-covering rules for public transportation and at public transportation hubs in response to Monday's federal court ruling, PTI said.

“We are following the guidance of TSA, which has lifted its mask mandate,” Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said in a news release.

However, transportation providers, such as individual airlines, could impose face mask requirements. Therefore, anyone booking a flight out of PTI should check with the airline about its policies, PTI officials said.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority "urges patrons to respect the individual choices of their fellow travelers regarding face coverings."