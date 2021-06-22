PTI passengers up to more than half of pre-pandemic levels

GREENSBORO — The number of passengers who flew out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in May was more than six times as many as the count during the worst days of the COVID-19 shutdowns in May 2020.

The airport said this week that 48,702 passengers flew out of PTI compared with just 7,630 a year ago.

May's numbers are still just over half of passenger counts in 2019 before the pandemic, when 95,806 passengers flew from PTI.

American Airlines, with nearly 25,000 passengers, is by far the biggest carrier at PTI.

Delta Airlines came in second with just over 15,000 passengers and United was third with about 4,600 passengers.

The airport also said that cargo was up by 112% over May 2020.

