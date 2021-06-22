 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI passengers up to more than half of pre-pandemic levels
0 Comments
top story

PTI passengers up to more than half of pre-pandemic levels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The number of passengers who flew out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in May was more than six times as many as the count during the worst days of the COVID-19 shutdowns in May 2020. 

The airport said this week that 48,702 passengers flew out of PTI compared with just 7,630 a year ago. 

May's numbers are still just over half of passenger counts in 2019 before the pandemic, when 95,806 passengers flew from PTI. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

American Airlines, with nearly 25,000 passengers, is by far the biggest carrier at PTI. 

Delta Airlines came in second with just over 15,000 passengers and United was third with about 4,600 passengers. 

The airport also said that cargo was up by 112% over May 2020. 

Piedmont Triad International Airport had good news in May

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mental health urgent care center opens in Greensboro
Local

Mental health urgent care center opens in Greensboro

Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.

Juneteenth closings
Local

Juneteenth closings

A look at closings for the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News