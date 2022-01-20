PTIA warns people to make sure their flight isn't canceled because of the weather

GREENSBORO — Passengers should check with the airlines before heading to the airport to make sure their flights haven't been canceled because of the winter weather, Piedmont Triad International Airport said in a news release.

“The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event,” Alex Rosser, the airport’s chief operating officer, said in the release. “However, airlines may cancel flights because of the winter storm’s system impacts to the East Coast.”

PTI snow crews are on duty and will be working around the clock to keep the airport operational throughout the event, the release said.

If conditions deteriorate significantly, vehicular access to the upper (departures / ticketing) level curbsides of the building may be closed. In this case, all vehicles will be routed to the lower (arrivals / baggage claim) level of the terminal, which is better protected from the weather, airport officials said.

Also, the top level of the parking deck is closed. All passengers wishing to park at the airport should enter the parking deck at the lower level.

Though airport roadways will be maintained, airport officials asked drivers to use caution on all roadways.

“Please be safe and check with your airline before heading to the airport,” Rosser said.