Public asked to help locate missing man in Greensboro area

Stuart Lee Carter

Carter

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

Stuart Lee Carter is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen Sept. 20 possibly wearing blue jeans with holes, black Champion shoes, a polo shirt with a diamond pattern design, and an orange baseball hat, according to information from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Carter is known to frequent the following areas in Greensboro: Old Julian Road, Alamance Church Road, and Summit Avenue.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Carter to call Detective J.M. Allen at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

