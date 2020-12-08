 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Publisher handcuffed while objecting to lack of court access
0 comments

Publisher handcuffed while objecting to lack of court access

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAHAM — A newspaper publisher was handcuffed and ordered out of a courtroom Tuesday as he objected to a decision to block reporters from attending a plea hearing for a white woman accused of driving her pickup truck at two 12-year-old Black girls.

Tom Boney Jr., publisher of The Alamance News, was delivering a document requesting a hearing on whether it’s appropriate to close the court to the news media, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Journalists from other outlets had already been told they were not allowed inside the Alamance County Courthouse, where Judge Fred Wilkins presided over the case against the woman accused of driving her car at the girls.

The week before, reporters had been kept from attending a court hearing involving the leader of a march in which police had pepper-sprayed protesters.

On Tuesday, the reporters each asked for a hearing before the judge, but were told by deputies that Wilkins had already made his decision.

Boney had hand-delivered a letter to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge D. Thomas Lambeth and Chief District Court Judge Bradley Reid Allen Jr. on Tuesday asking that they remind other judges that courtrooms must remain open to the public despite COVID-19 safety precautions.

Wilkins said that if Boney was not a defendant, a victim or an attorney, he could not be in the courtroom, the publisher said.

Wilkins said he would hold Boney in contempt of court after Boney tried to explain his objection. Wilkins later did not pursue the contempt charge, but still ordered him to be handcuffed and to leave the courthouse. As Boney got outside of the building, the handcuffs were taken off and Boney walked back to his office, accompanied by a sheriff's deputy who happened to be nearby and who was not associated with the hearing.

“It's one of the most egregious examples I've seen of a judge who is absolutely unwilling to follow the law, or to even hear about the law or to hear anything connected to it,” Boney said from his office Tuesday evening.

Sandra Warren Brazee, 52, of Burlington, was charged in August with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The girls had just bought snacks at a convenience store when the incident occurred.

The Alamance News reported Tuesday that the hearing was to announce a plea agreement in which Brazee pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was given two consecutive 60-day sentences which were suspended and a $1,000 fine, the newspaper said.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cluster declared over at private school in High Point
Local

COVID-19 cluster declared over at private school in High Point

The cluster at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., affected nine staff members and 15 students, according to the state report. However, school officials have disputed those numbers, saying that only two staff members and eight students were affected.

Woman killed in shooting Tuesday night, High Point police say
Crime

Woman killed in shooting Tuesday night, High Point police say

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Park Street and found 23-year-old Aaliyah Jewles Woods with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. First responders tried to save Woods, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News