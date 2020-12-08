Publisher handcuffed while objecting to lack of court access

Wilkins said he would hold Boney in contempt of court after Boney tried to explain his objection. Wilkins later did not pursue the contempt charge, but still ordered him to be handcuffed and to leave the courthouse. As Boney got outside of the building, the handcuffs were taken off and Boney walked back to his office, accompanied by a sheriff's deputy who happened to be nearby and who was not associated with the hearing.

“It's one of the most egregious examples I've seen of a judge who is absolutely unwilling to follow the law, or to even hear about the law or to hear anything connected to it,” Boney said from his office Tuesday evening.

Sandra Warren Brazee, 52, of Burlington, was charged in August with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The girls had just bought snacks at a convenience store when the incident occurred.

The Alamance News reported Tuesday that the hearing was to announce a plea agreement in which Brazee pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was given two consecutive 60-day sentences which were suspended and a $1,000 fine, the newspaper said.