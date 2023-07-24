GREENSBORO — Joey Rudzinski doesn’t have much time to sit down and take a break on a recent Saturday. The brief seconds he does get to sit down, Rudzinski stares off at the wall deep in thought. It looks like he is mentally debating whether he should even stand up again.

Normally, Rudzinski’s body is just as active as his mind. Thoughts jump on top of each other trying their hardest to get out of his brain, leading the Greensboro native to move a mile a minute. For someone who has slept only 30 minutes in the last 30 hours — yes, you read that right — Rudzinski should be catatonic. But somehow, he is as bright and energetic as the colorful patterned shirts he wears.

“I’m going on fumes. I’m running on adrenaline. But we’re making a movie, man!” Rudzinski exclaimed.

Rudzinski has participated in the Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project since its inception in 2004. This year, his 20th, is unlike any of the competitions in the past. He’s been in charge of teams before, but ROOM 4 IMPROVEMENT would be the largest, most inexperienced and most ambitious of any team he has been with.

****

The premise behind what the initiated call “The 48” is simple: write, shoot, edit, score, produce and direct an original short film within a weekend. Of course, it’s not that easy.

On a Friday almost two weeks ago, each team randomly selected two genres for their movie, ranging from mockumentary to musical. Oh, yeah. The film must also include these elements: a predetermined prop, character and line of dialogue — all in the final product.

This year’s required elements were a comb, someone named Perry or Penny Grillo the window washer and the line: “He was county champion.”

Any omission of a required element or a late submission on Sunday — 48 hours later — means automatic disqualification when the awards are presented during Filmapalooza at the Carolina Theatre on Saturday.

All films, however, will still be screened and can be chosen as the most coveted prize of them all — the audience favorite.

Rudzinski has missed the deadline multiple times, calling it “a rite of passage.”

Mike Dickens, city producer of the 48 Hour Film Project, says he doesn’t know of a year where everyone has submitted a film on time.

“I just want people to have fun and come back the next year,” Dickens said.

For some, the filmmaking experience is a chance to be challenged creatively. For others, it’s an opportunity to refine their storytelling and technical skills with friends or people they just met.

And for everyone, it’s tiring and frustrating beyond belief.

“The team’s tensions may run high, but by the end of the weekend if you could get your movie in on time and be proud of it, that’s phenomenal,” Dickens said. “You can’t bottle that feeling.”

****

The Friday night kickoff event was buzzing with anticipation as all 22 teams gathered in a room on the fourth floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Once ROOM 4 IMPROVEMENT drew “western” and “social media/influencer” from the “genre” popcorn bucket and heard the required elements, each member started strategizing.

At 7 p.m. the 48-hour timer officially started, and a minute later the entire room had cleared out.

Headquarters for ROOM 4 IMPROVEMENT’s first brainstorming session was at Sue Haselsberger’s house. Amidst the many pages of chicken-scratched looseleaf paper, uncapped pens, plates of snacks and number of impractical ideas was an agreement between the team members present.

“There’s no pressure here. There’s no judgement. It’s just fun,” Rudzinski explained.

Brian Smith, a writer/producer, met Rudzinski in 2015 through joining an improv group and has been doing the 48 Hour Film Project since.

“We have all worked in groups with an ego attached and that’s not fun. We don’t want that,” Smith said. “The goal is for the team to stay happy through the process and for the story to be somewhat coherent.”

It takes at least three hours for the group to settle on a basic concept for their film: An over-the-top window washer named Perry and two teenage singers both struggle to go viral until an unlikely interaction between them sparks social media success.

The brainstorming process did not have to take all three hours, but Rudzinski and Smith were adamant about including everyone and every idea in the discussion.

“We’re trying really hard to make people feel like they contributed,” Smith said.

It takes at least three more hours for the group to come up with an ordered list of scenes and a rough schedule.

At 1:30 a.m., six-and-a-half hours into the weekend, ROOM 4 IMPROVEMENT agrees they have a solid script and plan for Saturday’s shoot.

But planning for The 48 only goes so far.

****

Filming doesn’t start until 11 a.m. Saturday morning — about three hours later than what had been planned the night before.

Cameraman Robert Seth and production assistant Terrell Brown have been trying to figure out an issue with one of the XLR cables, someone forgot to pack double-A batteries, there aren’t enough scripts, the coffee and donut run is taking longer than expected and everyone is sluggish from the night before.

“It’s 10:30. We need to start soon,” Haselsberger tells Smith. “Where’s Joey?”

Rudzinski is driving back and forth from the homebase in College Hill to his home ten minutes away to pick up props, to the grocery store to pick up fruits and veggies and to a location down the street to set up the first shot. It’s an organized mess, but as every member of the team says at one point over the weekend, “that’s The 48 for you.”

As they begin to shoot the first scene on Spring Garden Street, hordes of cyclists come racing by and stare at the sidewalk production. Every car that passes over the next 45 minutes slows down to catch a glimpse.

Some see Seth fiddling with the camera tripod or Haselsberger and Brown taking notes on the previous shot. A few passersby get to witness Rudzinski, who plays the window washer, shoot fire 6 feet up into the air — a scene that somehow makes sense in the story.

Just before the halfway point, Rudzinski has a rare break. Seth is shooting an interior scene with Alana Haselsberger, Sue’s daughter, and Sophia Dubon, who are playing the singers attempting to go viral.

He paces the sidewalk, dressed in bright pink and black polka dots from head to clown-shoe toe. His cheeks are as pink from the heat as his light-up tie. He’s so tired he’s saying he could sleep for the “next 50 days.” He’s clearly exhausted, but through the minutes-long musings Rudzinski’s sincere and thoughtful philosophy on life shines through.

He describes himself as a professional entertainer. He’s been told it’s not a lucrative career or that it’s not the smartest thing to be doing with his life, but he loves it because it makes others happy. It makes him happy.

“Every action you take is centered around peace, love, joy and purpose,” Rudzinski said. “All the stupid, idiotic, mundane stuff in the world doesn’t matter if you have those.”

“It’s about connection,” Rudzinski said repeatedly. “This film, the 48, life — it’s all about making connections.”

That said, it’s on to his next scene.

****

It’s Sunday, 7:30 p.m. The deadline for the 48 Hour Film Project has just passed.

Dickens sits at a table inside M’Coul’s Public House in downtown Greensboro. He is answering calls from teams who submitted their films online asking for confirmation, ending each call the same way.

“I can’t wait to watch your film,” he says in a genuine and authentic tone that makes each repetition sound unique.

The ROOM 4 IMPROVEMENT editing team — Seth, Brown and Joe Allen, who joined the team on Saturday thanks to Dickens and Facebook — is sitting across a porch with Rudzinski, Joe’s father, Dan, and a few other teams.

They each take turns retelling their hectic weekend, sharing horror stories and pleasant surprises. They laugh at each other’s film premises and empathize with their technical malfunctions. They complain about all the mishaps, the obstacles and the ‘”what ifs.”

They all have to work in the morning. There is a moment of dread — they’d all rather sleep — but they’re going to enjoy their reprieve for the next few hours.

After a moment of contemplation, Rudzinski says what the table, what Dickens and what everyone else who participates year after year are thinking:

“I can’t imagine living without this stupid thing.”