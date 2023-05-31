Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — He … or maybe she … is still a bit wobbly. But the pygmy hippo calf born May 24 at the Greensboro Science Center is a solid win toward preservation of the species.

“There are only about 100 pygmy hippos in AZA facilities and not many of them are breeding,” said Michael Motsch, the center’s lead keeper of pygmy hippos and cassowaries.

The center is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan Program, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help save species from extinction. It is estimated fewer than 2,500 adult pygmy hippos, which are native to West Africa, remain in the wild.

A quick check of the calf and its mom, Holly, Tuesday morning indicated they are both healthy.

Motsch said the baby’s health check included “making the sure teeth are coming in properly, making sure the umbilical connection area is healthy, as well as listening to the heart and lungs and trying to get a look all over — just to make sure there’s no odd bumps and bruises.”

At a week old, the calf weighs about 14 pounds. “In about five to six months, it’ll be about 120 pounds, so it’s going to grow really quick and really big,” Motsch said. Depending on the gender, the calf will eventually weigh 520 to 630 pounds, he said.

The baby needs to grow for another few days before its gender will be readily apparent.

“Everything is still kind of wrinkly and there’s still the umbilical cord connection, so there’s just a lot of bumps and folds that we have to deal with,” Motsch said.

As for the name, center officials have a pool of names they are considering. “By next week we should have a name,” he said.

In keeping with what would naturally occur in the wild, the calf and its papa, Ralph, will not be housed together.

“If it’s a female, there’s the risk of breeding when it’s old enough … and if it’s a male, it’s competition,” Motsch said. “So mom will go back with Ralph in a couple years, but baby will not be with dad.”

The calf will be weaned in six to eight months. It is likely to leave the center in two to five years for another AZA facility, where it likely will be paired with another pygmy hippo for breeding.

That pairing process includes analysis to ensure the most crossover genetic variability, Motsch said.

“They’re going a couple of generations past figuring this stuff out,” he said.

If there are two equally good matches, he said, Holly and Ralph’s offspring will likely go to the facility that is closest.

“We’re not its forever home,” Motsch said.

