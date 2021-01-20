Qubein Children's Museum in High Point receives $1 million gift; the museum is scheduled to open this fall

HIGH POINT — Benefactor David R. Hayworth has given $1 million to the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
The 58,000 square-foot museum will open this fall at 200 Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.
Nido Qubein serves as president of High Point University.
Hayworth’s gift will help provide admission for children and their families to benefit from the museum’s exhibits and events. The money will help ensure the Qubeins’ commitment that every child in High Point will enjoy the museum.
In recognition of Hayworth’s generosity and support of the children’s museum, the board has named the grand entrance to the museum in Hayworth’s honor.
When children and families enter the museum through the David R. Hayworth Gallery, they will be greeted with light, color and activity.
They will see two floors packed with hands-on exhibits, a climber beyond a glass elevator, a sprawling train table showcasing all of High Point, the solar system suspended in air and children waving 20 feet above from a Mars Space Module.
The climber is a 30-foot tall vertical maze that allows children to safely climb as high as they dare — a few feet or to the top of the second floor. A secure net surrounds the climber.
“The David R. Hayworth Gallery is where the inspiration begins, the heart of the children’s museum,” Nido Qubein said in the news release announcing the gift. “We are grateful for David’s giving spirit and his love for children in our community.”
Exhibits include the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio, and an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig.
Hayworth is an active benefactor in High Point and across the state, having contributed generously to dozens of organizations that benefit children.
He has served on the boards of many nonprofits and institutions. He has been honored by The Herculean Society and has been awarded the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Chairman’s Award from the United Way of Greater High Point, and the Philanthropist of the Year Award from the High Point Community Foundation.
Previous major donors to the Children’s Museum include Greg York, Doug Witcher, David Congdon, Susan Culp, and Pinnacle Bank. Several naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available.