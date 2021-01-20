Qubein Children's Museum in High Point receives $1 million gift; the museum is scheduled to open this fall

“The David R. Hayworth Gallery is where the inspiration begins, the heart of the children’s museum,” Nido Qubein said in the news release announcing the gift. “We are grateful for David’s giving spirit and his love for children in our community.”

The 58,000-square-foot building is under construction at the corner of Montlieu Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point.

Exhibits include the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio, and an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig.

Hayworth is an active benefactor in High Point and across the state, having contributed generously to dozens of organizations that benefit children.

He has served on the boards of many nonprofits and institutions. He has been honored by The Herculean Society and has been awarded the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Chairman’s Award from the United Way of Greater High Point, and the Philanthropist of the Year Award from the High Point Community Foundation.

Previous major donors to the Children’s Museum include Greg York, Doug Witcher, David Congdon, Susan Culp, and Pinnacle Bank. Several naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available.