Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Soon the boards were talking, a school budget was approved and schools opened on time.

A call to action for justice

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue.

But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — tikkun olam or "repair of the world" — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.

He has been so full of ideas and wanted to do so much for so many people, say those who know him best.

He is passionate and straightforward with people and has a clear vision of where he wants to go.

Among his many honors is the 2009 NCCJ Brotherhood Sisterhood Citation Award, which is given to those who make the world better for others.

But right now, he is keeping a lower personal profile while cheering on former assistant Rabbi Andy Koren — "twin brothers from different mothers," he says — who will be formally installed later this month as senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel.