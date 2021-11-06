Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

GREENSBORO — It happened all the time.
While visiting one of the members of the synagogue in the hospital, Rabbi Fred Guttman happened upon a conversation with an administrator there, who was pointing out the day's newspaper headline about a nasty battle with Guilford's county commissioners and school board headed to court over money and potential school closings.
The administrator worried that doctors being recruited would wonder about the quality of local schools and the additional burden of private schools for their children. Guttman also wondered about the effect it would have in the classrooms and with children.
Another issue stirring him to action.
As with the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, when he helped organize the women rabbis of the state to do an online service and thousands of devices were logged on.
And the day after Sept. 11, 2001, when Guttman, an imam and other religious leaders stood on the lawn of a Greensboro church before reporters and television cameras, asking people to be calm and calling threats against a local mosque morally wrong.
During the tensions with the school board and county commissioners, Guttman called on a handful of clergy and together they gathered 60 local faith leaders and came up with a plan to get the leaders of each board to meet behind doors at First Baptist Church.
Soon the boards were talking, a school budget was approved and schools opened on time.
A call to action for justice
Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue.
But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — tikkun olam or "repair of the world" — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.
He has been so full of ideas and wanted to do so much for so many people, say those who know him best.
He is passionate and straightforward with people and has a clear vision of where he wants to go.
Among his many honors is the 2009 NCCJ Brotherhood Sisterhood Citation Award, which is given to those who make the world better for others.
But right now, he is keeping a lower personal profile while cheering on former assistant Rabbi Andy Koren — "twin brothers from different mothers," he says — who will be formally installed later this month as senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel.
Longtime leaders of ministries often leave their former congregations, even the city, in retirement.
"I can’t do that — this is my community," Guttman said. "The main thing I want right now is for Andy to be successful. So I don’t want to undercut him or get in his way.
"He is my rabbi."
'Meant to be'
The guitar-playing Guttman grew up in Nashville, Tenn. — a minority, like many Jews in the South. An important mentor was his rabbi, who was active in civil rights and helped integrate Nashville, which joined in the sit-ins a week after Greensboro ignited the movement in 1960.
"That was important to have someone week after week saying this is not the way the world should be," Guttman said of Rabbi Randall Falk, who he would pattern much of his life's work after.
Guttman earned degrees in philosophy, religious studies and Hebrew literature. He was ordained in 1979. He would spend the next 11 years in Israel teaching Jewish history and working as a high school principal.
Later, he was hired as an assistant rabbi in Jacksonville.
Jane Rosen-Grandon, a member of Temple Emanuel, had gone there for the funeral of a cousin in 1995 and it was Guttman giving the eulogy.
Temple Emanuel was in the middle of an 18-month search for a rabbi.
Rosen-Grandon told Henry Isaacson, the search committee chairman, that she felt a connection.
A search committee visited him in Jacksonville and he was eventually offered the job.
"There's a (Hebrew) word, b'sheret, and it roughly translates 'meant to be,'" Rosen-Grandon said. "I think that it was meant to be."
They found an assistant rabbi ready to burst out of a cocoon.
In Greensboro, Guttman inherited a graying congregation that was losing members.
And in 1998, the congregation was divided over whether to build the Jefferson Road campus. That meant leaving Fisher Park and its cramped building when the new sanctuary was completed in 2002.
"It was for them to decide," Guttman said. "I said if you want to move that's great, if you want to stay we'll have to do some things to the building."
A compromise meant the congregation would move but use the downtown campus for smaller events.
He did have definite ideas on moving forward as a congregation.
He encouraged adults to renew their studies in Judaism and to participate in a bar mitzvah or bat mitzvah if they never had done so as children.
He held classes on Judaism, attracting large numbers of non-Jews.
He took local juniors and seniors to the annual March of the Living through the concentration camps in Poland and Israel to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
He brought a guitar to services.
"Fred said, 'Let’s be proud and let’s be vocal about being Jewish,' and that was contagious," said Neil Belenky, a former president of the synagogue.
Community servant
A year after coming to Greensboro, he created the special Martin Luther King Jr. shabbat service at Temple Emanuel that remains an annual event.
"He not only served the congregation of Temple Emanuel, but he was also a servant to the entire Greensboro community," said the Rev. Frank Dew, who with Guttman helped found a local anti-death penalty group.
He looked for other ways to engage the larger community, such as being one of the visionaries behind the Greensboro Jewish Festival, which features food, customs and culture, and drew thousands of people — many of them non-Jews — before the pandemic.
Guttman spent two years raising $51,000 and organizing the first interfaith pilgrimages to Israel with local clergy and faith leaders, where the 23 traveled, studied and lived together for 10 days.
"Not only was the trip a significant historical and spiritual journey, but the relationships built among diverse clergy gave the Greensboro religious community a leg up on navigating sticky issues that always arise in a city," said the Rev. Sid Batts, one of the first participants when he was the pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
Guttman had been one of the first people to invite Batts to lunch when he arrived in Greensboro and they developed a friendship.
"Many know of Fred's prophetic voice in the city," Batts said. "But I also know what a really good, and good-hearted, person he is. He is ethical to his core and he cares about the things that really matter: faith, relationships, family and people."
Speaking up and taking on unpopular points of view have required him to have thick skin. He is known for his pointed letters to the editor.
"He understood that comes with leadership," said his wife, Nancy.
Hank Brodt, a former Holocaust survivor who died in 2020 at the age of 94, said it was Guttman who convinced him to tell his story.
Brodt, who moved to High Point in 2005, survived five Nazi prison camps and a forced labor camp as a teenager but couldn't talk about it, even to his children.
"He said, 'You are not speaking for yourself. You are speaking for the people who died who cannot tell the story,’' Brodt told the News & Record in 2015.
In 2013, Guttman earned a spot on the 50 Faces of Justice, as part of the 50th anniversary of the Religious Action Center on Reform Judaism, the hub of Jewish social justice and legislative activity in Washington.
The Rev. Julie Peeples of Congregational United Church of Christ says Guttman has been a voice on a range of issues from fair elections and racial equity to LGBTQ rights and refugee efforts.
"I have learned from him, at times disagreed and debated with him, and valued his involvement and leadership in more situations than I can count," Peeples said. "Christians know the phrase from the first chapter of James: be doers of the word and not merely hearers. Fred is a doer, hitting speed dial to call legislators, gathering opposing sides of a conflict for a conversation, showing up when there is tragedy, welcoming all to worship with his guitar and voice. He uses his influence, skills and wisdom to help bend the arc toward justice."
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum plans to honor Guttman in 2022 with a Community Service Award at its annual gala.
"He is a uniter," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, a museum co-founder and the chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Alston said that he has admired Guttman since he put on the first MLK shabbat service with church choirs and speakers including former N.C. NAACP President William J. Barber.
"That's one moment in the year that I really see that Greensboro comes together," Alston said. "That’s something he did and he didn’t have to do it."
'I can do this'
When Guttman found out that there would not be a Jewish component to mark the 50th observance of "Bloody Sunday" marches from Selma to Montgomery, which were instrumental in 1965 in leading to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act, he picked up the phone and started making calls.
Often, jailed Jewish rabbis sang their prayers in Hebrew to the tune of "We Shall Overcome," the song of the movement.
Guttman convinced leaders of the tiny synagogue in Selma, which was not being used regularly by the graying membership, to allow him to hold a special service there before the march.
Other noted Jewish voices quickly responded to Guttman’s call, including David Goodman, the brother of slain civil rights worker Andrew Goodman, whose story is loosely told in the 1988 movie "Mississippi Burning."
Susannah Heschel, the daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a civil rights leader who helped to eulogize the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said she would be there. So, too, did folk singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary.
But the building had a single bathroom, no heat, and no space to feed anyone.
"Above all, he's a hard worker," Nancy Guttman said of her husband's resolve. "Where other people might say, eh, it’s not worth it, he’ll say, 'I can do this.'"
Guttman ordered portable toilets, paid to have heat pumped in for the service and catered a boxed lunch meal.
That day, the tiny, aging synagogue, which is in the shadow of the Edward Pettis bridge, was packed with Jews, civil rights leaders and others.
"We've got a long way to go to build an America based on justice and compassion," Guttman said to thunderous applause when he got a chance to speak that day.
"This is not a day of celebration but a day of commitment," he said.
Guttman asked those who had taken chartered buses from Greensboro for a donation to help cover the cost. Of the $5,000 raised, he gave the remaining $2,000 to the synagogue.
Retired, not retired
While Guttman was in Selma, Rabbi Andy Koren had been back in Greensboro. He had been hired in 2003 for what was now a thriving congregation.
Koren, a North Miami, Fla., native and 1988 graduate of Tufts University, was ordained by Hebrew Union College in 1993. He had also been one of Guttman's high school students in a special program in Israel.
The younger Koren had found a mentor in Guttman.
"Rabbi Guttman’s voice is incredible," Koren said. "We talk about the greats of a generation and he was and is one of them."
Earlier this year on the third anniversary of the deadly Pittsburgh shooting at a synagogue there that left 11 people dead, Koren gave a sermon on Facebook.
"I thought it was so outstanding," Guttman said. "I must have sent out the link to 400 people I know."
Although Koren had technically been Guttman's assistant over the years, the two had worked closely as partners, often holding services together.
Three years ago, Koren was to receive an honorary doctorate given by his rabbinical school to rabbis after 25 years of service in the field. As Koren left for Cincinnati with his mother and wife, Guttman suggested he take photos to share with the congregation.
"As I walked into the room to receive my degree, wouldn’t you know that he was there," Koren said of Guttman. "I've got to tell you it's moments like that that just stand out time and again."
His mentor has also made the transition easy, Koren said.
"He’s made it very clear that our congregation expects for me to be the senior rabbi and that’s what I am," Koren said.
Koren has an assistant, Rabbi Libby Fisher — a relationship he models after his and Guttman's.
Guttman, given the rare designation of rabbi emeritus, left Koren a letter after cleaning out the office.
"There are no worries, knowing that Andy is there," Guttman said.
While he no longer has a standing list of 25 things to do or is on-call 24 hours a day, he is finding a rhythm. Guttman's involved on a statewide level with a group providing curriculum guidance on Holocaust and genocide studies.
He does have a surprising admission at having less to do.
"I'm shocked at how much I'm enjoying this stage of my life," Guttman said. "I feel my life now is really rich and I feel blessed to have my health and a wonderful family that I'm getting to spend more time with."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.